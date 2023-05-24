If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft cheekily highlights how many PlayStation Showcase games will also be on Xbox

"What a good looking group."

PlayStation Showcase games also coming to Xbox.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

Microsoft has cheekily pointed to the fact that many of tonight's big PlayStation Showcase announcements were also games you can play on Xbox Series X/S.

MGS3 remake Metal Gear Solid Delta, Bungie's new Marathon project, Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage and Dragon's Dogma 2 might not have featured Xbox logos in their trailers during Sony's show - but they are all coming to Xbox, as noted by tweet from Microsoft.

That tweet - posted right after Sony's show finished - is clearly meant as a bit of fun. But it does also highlight just how much of tonight's PlayStation Showcase will be available elsewhere.

Watch on YouTube
Watch along with Eurogamer's PlayStation Showcase reaction stream.

EA-published magic FPS Immortals of Aveum, Ghostrunner 2, eye-catching indie The Plucky Squire, voxel destruction game Teardown, Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean and The Talos Principle 2 will all be on Xbox, alongside Neva, the next project from the creator of Gris.

What won't come to Xbox? Colourful heist shooter Fairgame$, from recent PlayStation Studios inductee Haven. Neither will Helldivers 2, which looks to be once again published by PlayStation itself. Final Fantasy 16 is, of course, a major console exclusive from Square Enix, whose Splatoon-like Foamstars also appears to be PlayStation only. And last but not least, Spider-Man 2.

What did you think of tonight's PlayStation Showcase?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch