Microsoft cheekily highlights how many PlayStation Showcase games will also be on Xbox

Microsoft has cheekily pointed to the fact that many of tonight's big PlayStation Showcase announcements were also games you can play on Xbox Series X/S.

MGS3 remake Metal Gear Solid Delta, Bungie's new Marathon project, Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage and Dragon's Dogma 2 might not have featured Xbox logos in their trailers during Sony's show - but they are all coming to Xbox, as noted by tweet from Microsoft.

That tweet - posted right after Sony's show finished - is clearly meant as a bit of fun. But it does also highlight just how much of tonight's PlayStation Showcase will be available elsewhere.

EA-published magic FPS Immortals of Aveum, Ghostrunner 2, eye-catching indie The Plucky Squire, voxel destruction game Teardown, Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean and The Talos Principle 2 will all be on Xbox, alongside Neva, the next project from the creator of Gris.

What won't come to Xbox? Colourful heist shooter Fairgame$, from recent PlayStation Studios inductee Haven. Neither will Helldivers 2, which looks to be once again published by PlayStation itself. Final Fantasy 16 is, of course, a major console exclusive from Square Enix, whose Splatoon-like Foamstars also appears to be PlayStation only. And last but not least, Spider-Man 2.

