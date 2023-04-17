If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mega Man Legacy Collection acknowledges "insensitive cultural depictions" via in-game disclaimer

Games otherwise presented as originally released.

Mega Man Battle Network legacy collection artwork
Capcom has chosen to acknowledge "insensitive cultural depictions" in its recently-released The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection via a warning message at the start of the game.

Fans who spotted the warning have praised Capcom for taking note of the collection's content - while also leaving it intact to preserve the games as originally released.

"Capcom values diversity and inclusivity within its games and its community," the disclaimer notes. "Please be aware the games in this collection may contain some cases of insensitive cultural depictions that are presented as originally created to preserve their authenticity."

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

As reported by The Gamer, ResetEra forum users have been discussing which elements of the collection have prompted Capcom's warning message, with 2001 Game Boy Advance title Mega Man Battle Network 2 throwing up some likely examples.

This game features an American city where you are quickly robbed by a Black man, and encounter another Black man at a market stall who makes a comment about praying "to my God and the chicken he provides". Another Black character - who must be beaten in a rap battle - has lines such as "Whazzat? You want summa DIS whiskey?" and "You just outta da crib, kid! Go suck your momma's milk!".

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2 and both Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue and White.

Its opening message is reminiscent of content disclaimers added by TV and movie streaming services to warn viewers of content now widely deemed as offensive or outdated.

The issue of original work being edited for modern consumption has spread further, with recent examples of books by authors such as Enid Blyton and Roal Dahl edited by their publishers to remove "offensive terms".

