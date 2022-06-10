Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb gets August release date

Devolver Digital and developer Massive Monster have revealed that Cult of the Lamb will be making its way on to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 11th August.

To accompany this news, we also got a brand-new trailer. It is cute, it is demonic, and it is just my cup of tea.

You can check it out for yourself below.

For those who may be unsure of what exactly Cult of the Lamb is, I will give a short summary. Essentially, you will be playing as a possessed lamb (with me so far?). Thankfully, you do get saved from "annihilation" by a mysterious stranger. However, this stranger is an ominous one, and you must repay your debt to them by "building a loyal following in his name".

Those of you ewe keen to give Cult of the Lamb a go can download the demo on Steam now.