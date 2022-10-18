Marvel Snap best cards for beginners and how to unlock new cards

Cards in Marvel Snap don't work like most virtual card games you may be familiar with.

Whether it’s Magic: The Gathering Arena, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, or Hearthstone, players have a choice of starting decks to choose from, whereas Marvel Snap gives everyone access to the same small pool of cards, each one based on a popular comic book hero or villain.

While it’s possible to win using decks themed on your favourite superhero teams, you’ll need to look beyond the game’s endless source material to find those must-have card combos. Here we’ll share with you the best Marvel Snap cards for beginners, some effective deck-building strategies, and how to unlock more cards for your collection.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Marvel Snap | Official Annoucement and Gameplay First Look

How to unlock more cards in Marvel Snap Coming fresh out of the tutorial, you’ll no doubt be wondering how to add more cards to your collection in Marvel Snap. The super-powered card battler has a whole host of iconic Marvel characters to unlock, each with their own unique combination of stats and abilities. From America Chavez to Arnim Zola, you’ll soon spot cards in the wild that would be perfect additions to your custom decks, but how do you unlock them? At launch, there is no way to unlock specific cards in Marvel Snap. The only case where this isn’t true is when buying premium access to the game’s battle pass. This will immediately unlock the current season’s featured hero or villain with past examples including Daredevil, Nick Fury, and Miles Morales. Sadly, you can’t visit the in-game store to buy new cards. Instead, you can only buy variants of existing cards in your collection, spending Gold for alternate artwork. As you might have guessed, being a free-to-play TCG, your main method of unlocking new cards in Marvel Snap is to simply play, grinding out enough Collection Points to earn Collector’s Caches, each promising Boosters, Gold, or a random card. At least there are no duplicates! You earn Collection Points each time you upgrade one of your cards, the number of points multiplying as they increase in rarity, from Common (grey) to Infinity (foil). To boost a card’s rarity you will need: a) the required number of Boosters and b) enough Credits to pay for the upgrade. Finding ways to quickly earn these Boosters and Credits will soon become your number one priority. While you don’t get many from playing matches, the game’s rotating list of daily and weekly challenges provide a steady flow, as long as you’re completing them. It’s a fairly standard progression system, though one that will no doubt keep you coming back. Those random cards drawn from caches are also effective in sparking new deck-building ideas. However, in Marvel Snap you’ll get a point where you know exactly which cards you want, making the grind all that more frustrating. Looking to the near future, developer Second Dinner is teasing a way for players to buy cards they’ve desperately been hunting for. In response to player feedback, 'Collector Tokens' will soon make their way to Marvel Snap, a new currency which can be spent on featured cards that rotate every eight hours.

Best Marvel Snap cards for beginners Marvel Snap will start you out with a basic clutch of cards, starring familiar characters such as Iron Man, Hulk, and Star-Lord. Collectively, they don’t make for an unstoppable deck though you'll still find them making regular appearances, even with hundreds of matches under your belt. It goes without saying that winning strategies won’t rely on individual cards but rather the way they synergise with the rest of your deck. One of the blessings of having smaller decks and shorter matches is that you can quickly experiment without committing hours of testing. The way Marvel Snap hands out new cards has some hidden limitations. The entire card catalogue has been split into 'pools' that open up as you gradually increase your Collection Level, meaning that players aren’t immediately exposed to more complex card mechanics. Once the training wheels have fallen away, you’ll enter Pool One before moving onto Pool Two (level 222) and finally Pool Three (level 486). The best cards for beginners are therefore plucked from that initial starter deck, as well as Pool One. Our top picks include: Iron Man: (Ongoing) Your total Power is doubled at this location.

(On Reveal) Add another Sentinel to your hand. Kraven: When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power. Naturally, depending on your playstyle and how you’ve tuned your deck, many of these picks will be complete no-gos. The next section will cover deck building ideas, giving you a better insight as to why these cards have become such favourites. It’s also worth noting that cards are subject to change over time - we’ve already seen Second Dinner tweak a number of favourites to help maintain a healthy in-game balance.