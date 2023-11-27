Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Marvel Snap publisher's parent company confirms restructuring, stepping away from video games

Likely to impact hundreds of employees.

Marvel Snap promo image
Image credit: Nuverse
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Chinese internet technology firm ByteDance is restructuring the video games side of its business.

The company, the parent of Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse, called this a "difficult" decision to make.

"We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to centre on long-term strategic growth areas," a spokesman for the ByteDance said in a statement shared with Reuters. "Following a recent review, we've made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business."

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

While ByteDance did not go into further detail, sources told the publication the company is expected to tell employees to stop working on unreleased games by December. Meanwhile, it will reportedly look into ways to divest from titles already launched, with sources indicating ByteDance has no intention of returning to the video game market.

Reuters' sources, who chose to remain anononymous, said this decision by ByteDance is likely to impact "hundreds" of employees. However, casual Chinese gaming brand Ohayoo, as well as casual games that run on TikTok (of which ByteDance is also a parent of), will reportedly not be impacted by the proposed changes.

This news is just the latest in a year of restructuring and layoffs across the video game industry, with the likes of Epic among the many companies that have been affected.

More recently, Embracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed 900 employees were laid off from the company's portfolio in the past financial quarter. This represented five percent of the workforce.

Marvel Snap

PC

