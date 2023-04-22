Markiplier is set to finance, write, and star in a movie adaptation of indie horror, Iron Lung

Content creator Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach is bringing indie horror Iron Lung to life in a life-action movie.

As reported by Deadline and spotted by Polygon, the film – which has already entered production in Austin, Texas – has been written and financed by Markplier, and will star the creator, too, alongside actor Caroline Rose Kaplan.

The first official teaser is available below:

Iron Lung | Official Teaser Trailer.

Iron Lung is based upon the 2022 horror game by David Szymanski, and is described on Steam as a "short horror game where you pilot a tiny submarine through an ocean of blood on an alien moon".

It was intitally set to star fellow content creator Jacksepticeye as "The Fish", although a subsequent update confirmed that Jack would be playing "the part of Voice on Speaker #2" instead of The Fish.

This summer.



Starring Markiplier as John Iron Lung and Jacksepticeye as The Fish.



Soundtrack by @AndrewHulshult https://t.co/39TBQIMiVO — David Szymanski (@DUSKdev) February 16, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Yes, the reason I've been so busy lately is because I've been heavily involved with production of the Iron Lung movie, from assisting with the script and pre-production to now being on set for the shoot and even having a small cameo in the film!" the game's creator, Szymanski, recently revealed.

"I couldn't be happier with how it's turning out so far. This is going to be something very special, and very wild."