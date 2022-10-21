If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mario Party 1 and 2 coming to Switch next month

Party like it's 1999.
Toad in Mario Party

Nintendo 64 party games Mario Party 1 and 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch Online 2nd November.

Released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, these games launched the popular series that already has two Switch games. They are known for their popular themed boards and frantic minigames.

Both games were among a list of classics confirmed for the subscription service's expansion pass. There's no news yet on a release date for Goldeneye, however.

Pilotwings 64 arrived last month, while the games confirmed for 2023 include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64.

With both Mario Party 1 and 2 arriving in November that leaves December open for another release.

Super Mario Party was the first original game in the series on Switch, which we described as "an enjoyable reinvention" in our review although it introduces some problems too. This was followed up by Mario Party Superstars, offering a series best of.

