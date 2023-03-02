Looks like footage of Minecraft's world editor mode has leaked

Footage which appears to show an unannounced world editor mode for Minecraft has appeared online.

Editor mode is a rumoured but still officially unconfirmed mode expected by fans to arrive in Minecraft Bedrock - Microsoft's mainline version of Minecraft it offers for PC and consoles.

Footage posted to Twitter today shows a straightforward interface used to quickly edit Minecraft worlds on the fly by creating large structures, as well as edit individual blocks.

The tool is thought to be for Minecraft creators looking to more easily create custom worlds and experiences to share with others.

Mods exist in Minecraft's original Java version to do similar, letting you quickly alter terrain - but not in Bedrock.

Here's a sneak-sneak peak at Bedrock's work-in-progress editor mode pic.twitter.com/DIAzpEK24z — Roger Badgerman (@RogerBadgerman) March 2, 2023

Many custom Minecraft experiences sold via Bedrock's in-game store are made in Java, where large-scale worlds can be edited more easily, before being ported over to Bedrock to sell.

A world editor for Minecraft Bedrock has been something of an open secret for those keeping an eye on the game's code, with cod snippets referencing the mode spotted in the past.

Newest #Minecraft Preview contains these snippets, it seems Editor mode is really close for Bedrock pic.twitter.com/NWNJgq5c6u — SmokeyStack (@SmokeyStack_) November 3, 2022

We've contacted Microsoft today for more.