Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Miss Match dating app best answers
Swipe right.
Instead of just going to cabaret clubs, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes a hilarious swipe at Tinder culture by letting you match, chat and potentially go on dates via a dating app mini-game called Miss Match.
This mini-game becomes available in chapter 3 by completing the substory, 'Miss Match', where you get matched once for free. You can play this mini-game again by finding the app's inventor Machiko-san who can be found sitting at a table in Cream & Berry in West Waikiki, just around the corner from Kiryu's Hotel.
While Ichiban's potential matches may not be as deep as cabaret hostesses in past games that require repeat visits, this is still one of the highlights among the many activities in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and you'll also receive points to your personality traits if you successfully manage to go on a date with a match.
Below we provide an overview of how the Miss Match dating app mini-game works as well as the best answers for each match in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
On this page:
Miss Match mini-game in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth explained
Miss Match works similar to other real dating apps, where you can edit your profile to include information about your occupation, personality, hobbies and chat to matches. The main difference is that while it's possible to use dating apps for free, the matching process is a bit like a gacha pull where you have to spend points by spending money in order to get a match each time.
There are different membership tiers for each match, the lowest being 1,000 points (or $10) for the basic membership match. While there are also gold and platinum options, it's not actually necessary to pay more, as you can still be matched with a platinum member, for instance. What's more important is tweaking your profile so that you get matches with a higher rating, which gives you an advantage of bonus points when the chat mini-game starts.
Don't be dismayed if you have a match with a low rating, it's still possible to turn things around when you get to messaging each other if your answers align with what your match is looking for. Although you’re likely to get bonus points if a topic you bring up is actually something you mention in your profile.
The chat mini-game shares similarities with cabaret hostess mini-games (as well as Yakuza 6's Livechat mini-game) as you will go through a number of conversation topics with your match. You have to not only try to select the best response but also type it within an allotted time. For each message, you'll have a sequence of buttons to press correctly, and if you make three mistakes, Ichiban's message will come out garbled, which won't impress your match.
Each chat will always begin with introductions, which is where you'll see if you get a bonus based on your match rating. The second topic will be about your occupation, and while you can get bonus points for being in an occupation your match finds attractive, you'll be penalised if it’s not the occupation you put in your profile. So in all circumstances, honesty is the best policy here.
There are three milestones displayed in the match metre at the top of the screen to aim for in the mini-game depending how well your chat goes. The first two are photos your match will share with you as gifts, some more revealing than others, although none will reveal their faces. To score a date, you want the metre to reach the third milestone, a heart icon before the chat finishes.
While this can be achieved by providing the most appealing answers to your match, each chat has two decisive rounds at the end. One of these is 'A Thousand Words', which requires sending an appropriate emoji before time runs out. You, however, have to pick the emoji while the choices are scrolling past you so there's a risk of sending one that leads to hurt feelings. One way to get around this is to wait until time is almost out as the scroll will move more slowly, though you won’t get as much of a bonus the longer you wait. We also found that if you have a lower match rating, there's a much higher chance of unappealing emojis appearing in the scroll.
If your match metre hasn’t reached the heart icon, then the final round 'Shoot your shot!' is your last chance to impress by literally sending as many messages as possible to win them over.
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Miss Match best answers and profiles
Below are the best answers to ensuring you win over the ten possible matches available in the Miss Match app. We haven't included an answer for Occupation as it should just be the one that you have put down on your profile, but we have included a summary of each match's profile too so you can best tailor your profile for the best rating. For hobbies, if you want the maximum number of points you should also have included it in your profile.
Of course, if you're wondering why all of these matches don't have a proper profile picture with their face, you'll discover that many of these dates will be bogus, with some hilarious results (but you’ll still get points for Ichiban’s personality traits). To avoid spoilers, we'll let you find out the results of each date for yourself, but we have highlighted which ones are genuine if you wish to prioritise.
Kinako
Profile: cosplayer, likes drinking, video games and RPGs with heroes, upbeat people, not into music (for higher match rating, have hero as your occupation, upbeat as your personality, drinking as a hobby but not listening to music).
Introductions: 'Name's Kasuga! If you’re looking to babble, you’ve come to the right place! LOL!'
Hobbies: 'Does drinking count? LOL!'
Choose your character: 'A hero! A character everyone counts on to save them!'
Story time: 'Well, I once asked for a punch perm and got an afro…'
Mary
Profile: career woman, worldly, cafe-hopping, kind (for higher match rating, have entrepreneur as your occupation, kind as your personality, cafe-hopping as your hobby)
Introductions: 'I'm Kasuga. So, any thoughts on Japan's future?'
Hobbies: 'I love a good cafe crawl.'
The proposal: 'Chasing risky short-term profit catches up with you.'
Career women: 'I think it’s great you find your job fulfilling, Mary.'
Rinshan (real)
Profile: model, likes cooking, someone who’s in the same line of work and confident (for higher match rating, have model as your occupation, serious as your personality, cooking as your hobby but not you-know-what)
Introductions: 'Wow, I can't believe how lucky I am to match with you! I'm Kasuga, by the way!'
Hobbies: 'Late nights in the kitchen, cooking.'
The way to a man’s heart: 'Doubt I've ever had anything as good as your cooking.'
Coming clean: 'I think it's amazing you've got a dream you won't give up on!'
Naomi (real)
Profile: student, wants a serious relationship, likes serious people, reading, dislikes nightlife stuff, wants to be a public servant (for higher match rating, have civil servant as your occupation, serious as your personality, reading as your hobby but not gambling).
Introductions: 'Name's Kasuga and I'm hoping to find a date too!'
Hobbies: 'Nothing beats curling up with a book.'
Dating, seriously: 'Believe me, I'm tired of that game. I want something real, Naomi.'
The bookworm: 'From novels to academic papers, if it's got words I'll devour it!'
Etsu
Profile: nurse, wants to meet, likes gambling, good sense of humour, dislikes cafes (for higher match rating, have gambling as your hobby, but not cafe-hopping)
Introductions: 'I'm Kasuga! What a coincidence, I wanna meet up too! LOL!'
Hobbies: 'I'm a master gambler.'
What’s your type: 'I'd have to say, my type is exactly someone like you!'
Destressing: 'I'll arrive in white armor atop a gallant steed, milady!'
Saori
Profile: athlete, high energy, likes to work out (for higher match rating, have athlete as your occupation, hot-blooded as your personality, working out as your hobby)
Introductions: 'Yup, this is Kasuga! Wow! You're more stimulating than a mug of coffee!'
Hobbies: 'Well, I spend a lot of time working out.'
Athletic prospects: 'I like the woman I’ve been talking to. You don’t need to change one bit.'
Pushing through it: 'Times like that are the best opportunities for improvement.'
Sophie (real)
Profile: socialite, likes elegance, confidence, listening to music, dislikes gym types (for higher match rating, have listening to music as your hobby but not working out)
Introductions: 'This is Kasuga. I’m also hoping to find someone with whom to appreciate the finer things in life.'
Hobbies: 'Well, music. Soundtrack to my life and all.'
A woman of the people: 'I'd say it makes you unique. I admire your elegance, actually.'
The Princess’s Dilemma: 'Count on me to give your world some color whenever you need.'
Kanapoyo
Profile: partygoer, high energy, likes crazy unpredictable people, clubbing for days (for higher match rating, have unemployed as your occupation, craaazy as your personality, listening to music and going out as your hobbies)
Introductions: 'YAY! I'm Kasuga! Nice 2 eetcha, mamacita!'
Hobbies: 'Dancing till the sun comes up!'
A Gal’s Gyaru: 'Honestly, I like anyone with a lot of energy and a great laugh!'
The element of surprise: 'Kanapoyo-poyo-poyo! Poyo0-poyo-poyo! Let’s goyo-goyo-goyo!'
Kaoru
Profile: adultress, no hobbies except pleasure, likes exciting men (for higher match rating, have hot-blooded as your personality and you-know-what as a hobby
Introductions: 'Name’s Kasuga, I can assure you, I'm up to the task.'
Hobbies: 'The shared bliss of sensuality.'
Measuring one’s manhood: 'I'm a specimen, baby. You won't find a man with a manlier manhood.'
The S to my M: 'Ho ho, you're insatiable! I'll teach you some manners.'
Kano
Profile: recluse, likes video games and heroes, staying in, looking for company, dislikes going outside (for higher match rating, have hero as your occupation, kind as your personality, staying in as a hobby but not going out).
Introductions: 'Kasuga. Talking sucks most of the time anyway.'
Hobbies: 'Um, I like staying inside.'
Terrible, horrible things: 'I hope every one of those human lice get theirs.'
The outside: 'I'll be your reason! Ha, I'll yank you outside myself if I have to!'
Good luck with Miss Match!