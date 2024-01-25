Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Miss Match dating app best answers

Instead of just going to cabaret clubs, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes a hilarious swipe at Tinder culture by letting you match, chat and potentially go on dates via a dating app mini-game called Miss Match.

This mini-game becomes available in chapter 3 by completing the substory, 'Miss Match', where you get matched once for free. You can play this mini-game again by finding the app's inventor Machiko-san who can be found sitting at a table in Cream & Berry in West Waikiki, just around the corner from Kiryu's Hotel.

While Ichiban's potential matches may not be as deep as cabaret hostesses in past games that require repeat visits, this is still one of the highlights among the many activities in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and you'll also receive points to your personality traits if you successfully manage to go on a date with a match.

Below we provide an overview of how the Miss Match dating app mini-game works as well as the best answers for each match in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Miss Match mini-game in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth explained Miss Match works similar to other real dating apps, where you can edit your profile to include information about your occupation, personality, hobbies and chat to matches. The main difference is that while it's possible to use dating apps for free, the matching process is a bit like a gacha pull where you have to spend points by spending money in order to get a match each time. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega There are different membership tiers for each match, the lowest being 1,000 points (or $10) for the basic membership match. While there are also gold and platinum options, it's not actually necessary to pay more, as you can still be matched with a platinum member, for instance. What's more important is tweaking your profile so that you get matches with a higher rating, which gives you an advantage of bonus points when the chat mini-game starts. Don't be dismayed if you have a match with a low rating, it's still possible to turn things around when you get to messaging each other if your answers align with what your match is looking for. Although you’re likely to get bonus points if a topic you bring up is actually something you mention in your profile. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega The chat mini-game shares similarities with cabaret hostess mini-games (as well as Yakuza 6's Livechat mini-game) as you will go through a number of conversation topics with your match. You have to not only try to select the best response but also type it within an allotted time. For each message, you'll have a sequence of buttons to press correctly, and if you make three mistakes, Ichiban's message will come out garbled, which won't impress your match. Each chat will always begin with introductions, which is where you'll see if you get a bonus based on your match rating. The second topic will be about your occupation, and while you can get bonus points for being in an occupation your match finds attractive, you'll be penalised if it’s not the occupation you put in your profile. So in all circumstances, honesty is the best policy here. There are three milestones displayed in the match metre at the top of the screen to aim for in the mini-game depending how well your chat goes. The first two are photos your match will share with you as gifts, some more revealing than others, although none will reveal their faces. To score a date, you want the metre to reach the third milestone, a heart icon before the chat finishes. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega While this can be achieved by providing the most appealing answers to your match, each chat has two decisive rounds at the end. One of these is 'A Thousand Words', which requires sending an appropriate emoji before time runs out. You, however, have to pick the emoji while the choices are scrolling past you so there's a risk of sending one that leads to hurt feelings. One way to get around this is to wait until time is almost out as the scroll will move more slowly, though you won’t get as much of a bonus the longer you wait. We also found that if you have a lower match rating, there's a much higher chance of unappealing emojis appearing in the scroll. If your match metre hasn’t reached the heart icon, then the final round 'Shoot your shot!' is your last chance to impress by literally sending as many messages as possible to win them over.