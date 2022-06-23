If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kojima Productions sells peace charm for Ukrainian refugees in Japan

Pre-order now.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Kojima Ludens Peace Charm

Kojima Productions is selling peace charms to raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Japan.

Named the Ludens Peace Mark Unit after the Kojima mascot, the physical charm is made of metal and comes with a strap.

"All proceeds from the sale of this product will be donated directly to those who have evacuated from Ukraine to Japan," reads a description on the store page.

Watch on YouTube

The charm is available to pre-order now at a cost of £40 / $40 / 5000 Yen. Shipping is expected in September.

Kojima Productions is just the latest developer to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Epic raised a staggering $144m in Fortnite, while Humble Bundle's Stand with Ukraine bundle raised over £15m.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch