Kojima Productions sells peace charm for Ukrainian refugees in Japan

Kojima Productions is selling peace charms to raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Japan.

Named the Ludens Peace Mark Unit after the Kojima mascot, the physical charm is made of metal and comes with a strap.

"All proceeds from the sale of this product will be donated directly to those who have evacuated from Ukraine to Japan," reads a description on the store page.

The charm is available to pre-order now at a cost of £40 / $40 / 5000 Yen. Shipping is expected in September.

Kojima Productions is just the latest developer to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Epic raised a staggering $144m in Fortnite, while Humble Bundle's Stand with Ukraine bundle raised over £15m.