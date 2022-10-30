Kojima comments on the death of Low Roar's frontman: "Without you, Death Stranding would not have been born"

Hideo Kojima has posted a tribute to Ryan Karazija, the lead singer and founder of Low Roar whose work many of us know from Kojima's atmospheric Death Stranding soundtrack.

Karazija died over the weekend at just 40 years old "after a short illness" due to complications from pneumonia.

Death Stranding - FULL OFFICIAL ALBUM SOUNDTRACK (Deluxe Edition).

"I heard the news. I can't believe it. I don't want to believe it," Kojima tweeted.

"Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thank you. Rest in peace."

Low Roar Ryan Karazija (1982-2022)

"After a short illness, Ryan Karazija, front man and driving force behind Low Roar, has died at age 40 due to complications from pneumonia," explains a brief statement on the band's Facebook page.

"His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so. He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs.

"The sixth Low Roar record was already underway and will be completed and released when it is ready. Please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

"Sometimes you feel like this is never ending, but we all fade away..."