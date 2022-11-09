If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kingdom Hearts series joins PlayStation Plus Premium catalogue in November

Skyrim, Oddworld, Chorus and Rainbow Six Siege also coming this month.
The Kingdom Hearts series is set to be playable on PlayStation Plus in its entirety.

Sony is adding a load of new games to its subscription service for Premium and Extra subscribers this November.

It also includes The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, from Microsoft-owned studio Bethesda, continuing efforts to make the game playable absolutely everywhere.

KINGDOM HEARTS 20th ANNIVERSARY ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, and Kingdom Hearts 3 are all now available, meaning the entire Kingdom Hearts series can be played through.

Elsewhere, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint bring plenty of Tom Clancy action to the service.

Oddworld: Soulstorm - Enhanced Edition, Chorus, What Remains of Edith Finch, and The Gardens Between round out the recent games added this November, as well as two Earth Defense Force games and Onee Chanbara Origin.

As for Classics, Sony announced last week a whole host of Ratchet and Clank games joining - just not Rift Apart.

All of these games will join the subscription service on 15th November. More details on the PlayStation Blog.

