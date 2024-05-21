Kingdom Hearts series coming to Steam next month

The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Steam, following PC exclusivity on the Epic store.

The games will be available from 13th June in four different bundles, essentially covering the main games in the series comprising the Dark Seeker Saga.

The first of these bundles, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX will feature improved textures, while purchasing either Kingdom Hearts 3 + ReMind DLC or the Integrum Masterpiece bundle will add a platform-exclusive Keyblade called Dead of Night.

So what are these game names and bundles? Below is each bundle and what's included:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-

Kingdom Hearts x Back Cover

Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC)

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece (contains all the above)

Phew. That's a lot of games. We don't yet know the prices as they're currently not listed on Steam for pre-order or wishlist.

Of course, the next question is which of these to start with? Maybe just start from the top and work down?

Kingdom Hearts is coming to Steam!#KingdomHearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) launch on June 13th 👑 pic.twitter.com/vueQXoE3Nx — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) May 21, 2024

If you're completely unfamiliar with the series, it originated on PS2 as a unique Final Fantasy meets Disney action-RPG, but has since expanded into a huge series of other games with a twisting, convoluted storyline that's taken on a life of its own.

The games are already available on PS4, Xbox One and Switch (via poorly received cloud gaming versions), as well as PC via the Epic Games Store.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is also on the way, revealed in 2022 with a new trailer for the series' 20th anniversary. Director Tetsuya Nomura has said his team is "trying to find a good balance" of Final Fantasy characters in the game.