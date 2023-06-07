Junji-Ito-inspired World of Horror leaves PC early access in October

World of Horror, the Junji-Ito-inspired roguelike RPG from developer Paweł Koźmiński, leaves PC early access on 19th October and releases for PlayStation and Switch on the same day.

World of Horror initially launched into PC early access a little over three years ago, and its deliciously nasty tale of a seaside town beseiged by malevolent cosmic forces - which players must investigate over the course of five randomly selected mysteries each playthrough - has slowly expanded with new stories, events, and features since then.

If you've not yet hopped onboard World of Horror's early access, the whole thing plays out something like a 1-bit version of the board game Arkham Horror, albeit with Lovecraftian overtones traded for something closer to Junji Ito's distinct brand of the mundane run amok - so think high school terror, haunted bulletin board systems, and so on.

Each of the five mysteries assembled from the overall pool each playthrough are further divided into a randomly selected series of encounters, meaning things never unfold the same way twice as players attempt to mitigate whatever horrifying random events come to pass in their quest against a cosmic god, utilising any items and weapons they can get their hands on.

I've had a lot of fun playing World of Horror through its PC early access journey; it's a wonderfully atmospheric thing with its stark 1-bit visuals, and while it's never especially scary, it's always wildly unpredictable - and it's brilliantly modular structure, combined with some robust mod support on PC, means there's bags of room for it to expand in the future.

Koźmiński and publisher Ysbryd Games haven't yet said if World of Horror's 1.0 release - set to cost $19.99 USD on all platforms - will differ much from the current PC build, but more details will presumably be revealed as its 19th October arrival on PC, Switch, PS4, and PS5 draws near.