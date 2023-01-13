If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

John Carpenter suggests Dead Space movie in development

"I think they already have another director involved."

Tom Phillips
News by Tom Phillips
Published on
Dead Space remake's mysterious red marker.

Legendary film director John Carpenter has suggested that a Dead Space movie project is currently in development.

The Halloween helmer has previously spoken of his interest in making a Dead Space film - and has now said that a project to get the survival horror franchise on the big screen is now in progress, albeit not with him attached.

"I'm a big video game fan, so I played all the games," Carpenter told Variety. "I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, 'Oh, when are you gonna do it?'"

EA's Dead Space remake arrives later this month.

"I think they already have another director involved," Carpenter continued. "And they haven't asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn't do it."

To date, Dead Space publisher EA has not mentioned any official plans for a film version of the franchise. We've asked for comment.

Regardless of Dead Space's movie prospects, the franchise's resurrection with a remake of its initial entry is now just a couple of weeks away - and Carpenter's excited about that, too.

"There's a new version of the Dead Space video game coming out in January, and I'm there," he said.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

