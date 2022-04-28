It looks like the first batch of PS Plus Premium tier classic games has leaked on PSN

Sony's revamped PlayStation Plus isn't too far away now, with the company currently targeting a 22nd June launch in Europe, but questions around the service still remain, particularly concerning the library of games that'll be made to available to higher-tier subscribers. But while Sony's lips remain officially sealed, it appears the first batch of retro games coming to the top-end Premium tier have begun leaking onto PSN.

PlayStation Plus' new Premium tier gives subscribers access to around 340 additional games beyond the library of 400 PS4 and PS5 titles included in the mid-range Extra tier, focusing on retro games from PlayStation 1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. Sony is yet to offer specifics on either library, but users on Reddit have spotted that new listings for classic titles, complete with new thumbnail art, are starting to appear in the PSN backend, pointing to the beginnings of a roll-out for PlayStation Plus' retro games.

Granted, there are only three such titles to be found at present, all from publisher Bandai Namco - Tekken 2 and Mr. Driller for PlayStation 1, and Ridge Racer for PSP - but it does suggests the floodgates are slowly starting to open as publishers move to get their classic titles in order ready for the new PlayStation Plus launch.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

Of course, with 340 classic games set to be made available as part PlayStation Plus Premium on 22nd June, there's still some considerable way to go until we have a full list (you'll hopefully forgive me if I don't write a new article for each tiny batch that's spotted on PSN from now on - unless Gregory Horror Show is in there, obviously), and we've still no idea what'll be included in those 400 PS4 and PS5 games beyond the confirmed Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

It would be fair to say Sony's approach to answering frequently asked questions around its new PlayStation Plus service has been languid at best so far - it only just got around to telling PlayStation Now customers what would happen to their existing subscriptions yesterday - but hopefully, with a June launch approaching, it'll pick up the pace soon.