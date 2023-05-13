Hwoarang is coming to Tekken 8

Hwoarang has been confirmed as a playable character in Tekken 8.

The news came by way of the game's official social media accounts earlier today, complete with a shiny gameplay trailer, too.

You can check out his new look, moves, and what seems to be a regenerated eye in all their fighting glory in the teaser below:

TEKKEN 8 - Hwoarang Reveal & Gameplay Trailer

"It's time to kick it up a notch," declares the official Tekken Twitter account. "Hwoarang is back on his feet in Tekken 8!"

He got his eye fixed pic.twitter.com/A1eNU77dWv — Ray Frand (@RayBtwin91) May 13, 2023

Hwoarang joins Lili, Asuka Kazama, Jack-8, Jin Kazama / Devil Jin, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya, King, Lars Alexandersson, Leroy Smith, Lili De Rochefort, Ling Xiaoyu, Marshall Law, Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix who have all also been confirmed thus far.

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.