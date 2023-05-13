If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hwoarang is coming to Tekken 8

"It's time to kick it up a notch."

Hwoarang / Tekken 8
Bandai Namco
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Hwoarang has been confirmed as a playable character in Tekken 8.

The news came by way of the game's official social media accounts earlier today, complete with a shiny gameplay trailer, too.

You can check out his new look, moves, and what seems to be a regenerated eye in all their fighting glory in the teaser below:

TEKKEN 8 - Hwoarang Reveal & Gameplay Trailer

"It's time to kick it up a notch," declares the official Tekken Twitter account. "Hwoarang is back on his feet in Tekken 8!"

Hwoarang joins Lili, Asuka Kazama, Jack-8, Jin Kazama / Devil Jin, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya, King, Lars Alexandersson, Leroy Smith, Lili De Rochefort, Ling Xiaoyu, Marshall Law, Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix who have all also been confirmed thus far.

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Bandai Namco, Bandai Namco Entertainment, BANDAI NAMCO Studios and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch