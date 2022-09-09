If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator is this week's Epic freebie

Brew your own booze.
Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator

The colourful and cheery Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator is this week's free game on the Epic Store.

You can also grab a free skin bundle for Realm Royale, but Hundred Days is certainly the bigger pull of the two.

Bertie and Donlan called Hundred Days charming and bright in their preview piece last year, and it's a game I would personally recommend too.

Watch on YouTube
Watch Bertie make bad wine and lose lots of money. His words, not mine.

Last year, Bertie spoke to Yves Hohler, lead designer of the game, to learn more about how his experiences shaped Hundred Days. It's a cute and cosy game that never feels bogged down by the management aspect, instead presenting a whimsical love letter to Hohler's earlier life.

Hundred Days will be replaced by Spirit of the North, an adventure game in which you play as a fox, and The Captain, a retro-inspired point and click (sadly nothing to do with Victoria's beloved dog The Captain), next Thursday so you should get your free brewing simulator while you can. After all, who doesn't love a free drink?

