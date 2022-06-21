Save up to 85 per cent on story-rich games in Humble's The Plot Thickens Sale

If you're a PC gamer looking to sink your teeth into a new game with a strong narrative, Humble's The Plot Thickens sale has some big discounts on games with long stories, big worlds to explore, and lots of side-quests to distract you.

There's over 100 games on sale in the full The Plot Thickens sale, so you shouldn't have a hard time finding something new to immerse yourself in. We've picked out a few of the best games on offer down below to make it even easier for you as well.

If you want to save even more on the games in the sale, and any future games you buy from Humble, a Humble Choice membership will save you a further 20 per cent on everything you get. It costs £8.99/ $11.99 a month or £98/ $129 for the annual plan (around £8.17/ $10.75 a month) and part of that fee goes to charity as well. You also get free games when you sign up and each month. We explain everything about Humble choice in this article so give it a read before buying any of the games in The Plot Thickens sale.

GhostWire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition

In GhostWire: Tokyo you explore a unique vision of Tokyo that is twisted by a supernatural presence which is perpetrated by a dangerous occultist. Tokyo’s population vanishes in an instant, and you must ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance. GhostWire: Tokyo's story is as interesting as its combat, and you can get the Deluxe edition that includes the Streetwear Outfit Pack and Shinobi Outfit & Kunai Weapon for half price in the Humble sale.

GhostWire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition- £29.44 on Humble (Was £49.99)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Deluxe Edition

Lego Star Wars is back and it's their biggest game to date. In The Skywalker Saga you can play through all three Star Wars saga Trilogy in all their Lego glory. There are more than 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to pilot, and 23 planets to visit. Characters now have a range of upgradable abilities so you can take on levels in new ways. Choose a Trilogyy to start with and dive into a galaxy far, far away, and save 25 per cent on the Deluxe edition which includes 7 downloadable content character packs.

Deathloop - Deluxe Edition

Deathloop, made by the same award-winning studio that made Dishonored- Arkane Lyon. Players are trapped in a time loop on the island of Blackreef, and are doomed to repeat the same day forever. To escape they must break the loop by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, a rival assassin lurks in the shadows, equipped with their own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating the player, and restarting the cycle. Deathloop continues the signature gameplay design of Dishonored, which challenges you to play the game your own way. You can get the Deluxe edition for 60 less in the sale, which gives you two weapons, two character skins, two equippable buffs, and different soundtrack options.

There's a lot more deals to find in the full The Plot Thickens sale, so make sure to have a look at everything and see what you like. Here's another list with a few more games we think are worth considering, including Skyrim Special Edition for half price, and Batman: Arkham Collection for just £7.50:

If you're a big Capcom games fan and want to grab 11 of the publisher's games, including Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter World and a 50 per cent coupon for Monster Hunter Rise then have a look at Humble's Capcom Summer 2022 Bundle that's on offer right now as well! You only need to pay £15.20 for the items, but you can pay more if you'd like more to go to charity.

There's so much going on this summer at Humble so hopefully it's helped you find some new games to play for when you're sheltering from the sun. The deals don't stop either as Amazon Prime day is fast approaching, so keep checking our Prime Day pages for any deals we catch wind of, and make sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account so you don't miss any deals before, during, and after Prime Day.