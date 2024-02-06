Knowing how to build a second base in Palworld will extend your reach across the map. You can build a second base to be a resource farm or perhaps a picturesque home for yourself and your Pal friends. Either way, one base is good so two must be better.

In Palworld, having a base gives you somewhere to rest your head and to craft numerous objects you'll need throughout your various adventures. You can only fit so much into a single base, therefore building a second one is essential if you want to create more.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to build a second base in Palworld and to explain the base upgrade system as well.

How to build a second base in Palworld

To build a second base in Palworld you need to upgrade your existing base to Level 10. You will need to do this by building all of the items listed in the base upgrade menu at your Palbox.

To Level-up your base from nine to 10, you will need to be Level 13 to build a Cooler Box using:

x20 Ingot

x20 Stone

x5 Ice Organ

Then you will need to be Level 14 build a Sphere Workbench with:

x10 Paldium Fragment

x30 Wood

x10 Nail

Once your existing base has reached Level 10 you can build a second one anywhere you want to (within reason). To create a second base, you will need to build another Palbox and place it down in the area you want your next base to be.

As a quick reminder, you'll need the following materials to build a Palbox:

x8 Wood

x3 Stone

x1 Paldium Fragment

Once you've made your second Palbox and placed it down, you can start adding buildings to your new base.

Palworld base upgrade system explained

When you're at a base that you've built, you can upgrade it by building a specific set of items and placing them in your base. The items you'll need to create to upgrade a base to the next Level can be found by entering the 'Base Upgade' menu when you hover your selector over the Palbox.

The menu that appears will show you your current base Level at the top and the list of tasks you need to complete to get to the next Level.

Complete the listed tasks and select 'Upgrade' to Level-up your base (and this applies to all of your existing bases too).

That's it for now!