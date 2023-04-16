Honaki Star Rail has 10 million users and it's not even out yet

Honaki: Star Rail isn't out until 26th April, 2023, but it already boasts 10 million users.

That's according to developer HoYoverse, which announced the milestone on its social media channels over the weekend.

Watch on YouTube Final Closed Beta Trailer – Space Comedy | Honkai: Star Rail.

To celebrate, the studio is encouraging players to retweet the message as many times as possible to secure some in-game goodies, and one participant is in line to win "about" $100.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has announced its upcoming free RPG game, Honkai: Star Rail is pulling into the station on 26th April, across PC, Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!



Retweet this post before 2023/04/25, and 20 Trailblazers will stand a chance to win a gift card worth about $100. pic.twitter.com/T4Q5chmBcr — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) April 15, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you'd like to see what the fuss is about, head on over and re-register now.

Honkai: Star Rail is the newest live service offering from Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd developer, HoYoverse, but it's not quite the same as either game, as Jessica explains in our Honkai Star Rail explained guide.

For more in-depth details on systems, features, daily activities, and how Star Rail plays, you can check out our Honkai: Star Rail preview from our time playing the final closed beta.