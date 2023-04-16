If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honaki Star Rail has 10 million users and it's not even out yet

Star and away.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Honaki: Star Rail isn't out until 26th April, 2023, but it already boasts 10 million users.

That's according to developer HoYoverse, which announced the milestone on its social media channels over the weekend.

Watch on YouTube
Final Closed Beta Trailer – Space Comedy | Honkai: Star Rail.

To celebrate, the studio is encouraging players to retweet the message as many times as possible to secure some in-game goodies, and one participant is in line to win "about" $100.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has announced its upcoming free RPG game, Honkai: Star Rail is pulling into the station on 26th April, across PC, Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

If you'd like to see what the fuss is about, head on over and re-register now.

Honkai: Star Rail is the newest live service offering from Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd developer, HoYoverse, but it's not quite the same as either game, as Jessica explains in our Honkai Star Rail explained guide.

For more in-depth details on systems, features, daily activities, and how Star Rail plays, you can check out our Honkai: Star Rail preview from our time playing the final closed beta.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch