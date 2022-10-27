Here's your first look at Neymar and Pogba in Modern Warfare 2

Leaked images appear to confirm the rumour that real-life footballers will be making their way to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

In a crossover that nobody asked for, the screenshots (spotted on Resetera) show Brazilian forward Neymar and French midfielder Pogba wearing military attire and posing like they've just hit a 24 killstreak.

Rumours of footballers featuring in Modern Warfare 2 first emerged earlier this month when dataminer The Ghost Of Hope released a list of unreleased Operators that will make their way to the game.

What was peculiar about the list was that it all featured the names of prominent footballers.

— Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

If the images are to be believed we might just get the likes of Messi in the game too.

Young England star Bukayo Saka recently featured in the franchise's annual "Squad Up" advertisement (see video above), so there's potential for the Arsenal footballer to also feature in the game.