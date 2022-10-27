If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's your first look at Neymar and Pogba in Modern Warfare 2

He shoots…
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Leaked images appear to confirm the rumour that real-life footballers will be making their way to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

In a crossover that nobody asked for, the screenshots (spotted on Resetera) show Brazilian forward Neymar and French midfielder Pogba wearing military attire and posing like they've just hit a 24 killstreak.

Rumours of footballers featuring in Modern Warfare 2 first emerged earlier this month when dataminer The Ghost Of Hope released a list of unreleased Operators that will make their way to the game.

Watch on YouTube
MWII 'Squad Up' | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

What was peculiar about the list was that it all featured the names of prominent footballers.

If the images are to be believed we might just get the likes of Messi in the game too.

Young England star Bukayo Saka recently featured in the franchise's annual "Squad Up" advertisement (see video above), so there's potential for the Arsenal footballer to also feature in the game.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch