Here's the canon explanation of how Peter Griffin got swole for the Fortnite crossover

Wondering how Peter Griffin got in shape for Fortnite? Well, wonder no more.

Epic has drawn back the covers on what's next for Fortnite and, as previously leaked, Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake are part of the Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground battle pass.

But while Griffin's appearance in Fortnite may not be all that surprising to some who've been paying attention, his actual appearance is.

Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 1 official trailer.

Now, however, Family Guy and Fortnite have teamed up to provide an amusing insight into, after initially failing his physical, Peter Griffin managed to get his guns in tip-top condition in time for the crossover event.

After turning down a tutorial that would get him "swole" in 30 days – and then one that promised the same results in just one hour – Peter chugs down a bottle of expired Slurp Juice.

The results speak for themselves:

This is Freakin' Sweet! pic.twitter.com/g3a3HP4dr5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2023

And for those wondering: yes, Griffin is indeed being dropped into the map via his own Petercopter:

I can't believe yall actually gave him the PETER-COPTER 😭 game is goated pic.twitter.com/kB3NkRrnFG — RJ (@ResonantJustice) December 3, 2023

A Family Guy crossover with Fortnite has been teased for years, and an asset featuring Peter Griffin actually popped up in-game back in 2021, according to dataminers. Epic Games itself then teased a Family Guy connection in April 2022, when file names including "Vader" and "Family Guy" were shown in a development video.

The first official glimpse at Fortnite Chapter 5 is now available to watch online, and shows a host of new upgrades available on an all-new battle royale island.

The coming week will see the game's trio of big new modes also go live, beginning with Lego Fortnite on Thursday 7th December, followed by Rocket Racing on Friday 8th December and the musical Fortnite Festival on Saturday 9th December.