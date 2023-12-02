Fortnite Chapter 5 features trains, weapon mods, Lamborghinis

The first official glimpse at Fortnite Chapter 5 is now available to watch online, and shows a host of new upgrades available on an all-new battle royale island.

The ability to ride trains, wield riot shields, mod weapons, scramble across buildings and grapple up structures is shown in the official launch trailer below.

Fortnite's Chapter 5 Island clearly features a number of biomes, including one with sunny vinyards, alpine mountains, and ancient ruins.

Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 1 official trailer.

You can now apply shields on the move, it looks like, and drive Lambourginis. As previously leaked, Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake are part of the Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground battle pass.

The coming week will see the game's trio of big new modes also go live, beginning with Lego Fortnite on Thursday 7th December, followed by Rocket Racing on Friday 8th December and the musical Fortnite Festival on Saturday 9th December.

As glimpsed in Fortnite's Big Bang live event, Lego Fortnite is a survival crafting Lego adventure set across large open worlds. It looks a lot like a Lego Minecraft.

Rocket Racing is an arcade racer where you can drift and fly around racetracks build by Rocket League developer Psyonix. Finally, Fortnite Festival is a new music game from Rock Band maker Harmonix where you can play along with tunes from big-name music stars.

If you were one of the millions of players who tuned in for the Big Bang, you'll have seen glimpses of these modes. The live event was a blast of marketing for Fortnite's future, I wrote in our Fortnite Big Bang live event recap.