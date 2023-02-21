If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's Kazuya gameplay from Tekken 8

Grab a fist full.

Tekken 8 Kazuya
Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has released a new video showing off Kazuya in Tekken 8.

Kazuya Mishima, who has been a playable character in each mainline Tekken game, makes his expected appearance in the upcoming Tekken 8 complete with all his signature moves, such as his God Fists, Spinning Demon and Flash Punch combo.

In the video, below, we see Kazuya knock lumps out of his son, Jin Kazama, before transforming into Devil Kazuya and continuing the beatdown. The gameplay ends with Kazuya's flashy Rage Art.

Watch on YouTube

Tekken 8 confirmed characters include the aforementioned Jin and Kazuya, as well as series veterans Jack, King, Law, Nina and Paul. Jun Kazama returns, 27 years after her last mainline appearance.

Tekken 8 launches at some point in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

