Here's a The Last of Us Part 2 mod that makes Joel bald

Fran Lebowitz once said, "You're only as good as your last haircut," and perhaps she has a point. After all, Joel Miller from Naughty Dog's The Last of Us series is easily recognisable, with his full head of hair and slightly scruffy facial furniture.

However, it turns out that if you remove all of his hair (bar his eyebrows, thank goodness), he looks really quite different... and I am not sure that is a good thing.

As shared by prolific modder Speclizer, who recently unlocked God of War Ragnarök's unfinished photo mode, there is now a The Last of Us Part 2 mod that makes Joel's head and face almost as smooth as a baby's bottom.

Speclizer uploaded a video showing how bald Joel looks in-game, and I feel the same as this commenter: "Therapist: Hairless Joel isn't real and can't hurt you. Speclizer: Hold my beer."

You can see what you think of Joel's (unofficial) new look below.

I'd give him the brush off.

But wait, there is more!

Joel is not the only PlayStation leading man to get the Speclizer barber special. They have also removed Kratos' beard in God of War Ragnarök, and this look may actually be even more cursed than that of Joel's.

It is one of those things that I don't want to look at, but at the same time I simply can't look away. You can see what you think below, however please note this video includes some early story spoilers for Ragnarök.

We have reached a split end.

So, what do you think to PlayStation's newly bald and beardless men? Do you think these looks are a breath of fresh hair for Joel and Kratos? Do you find them hairlarious? Or do you, perhaps, just hope these mods are cut short?