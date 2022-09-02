Here's 18 minutes of New Tales from the Borderlands gameplay

In the run up to New Tales from the Borderlands' release on 21st October, developer Gearbox has shared 18 minutes of new gameplay footage, offering the best look yet at this long-awaited follow-up to Telltale Games' acclaimed original.

New Tales from the Borderlands follows the same choice-driven "interactive fiction" template as its predecessor - indeed, Gearbox has hired "key alumni" of the original Telltale Games narrative team for the project - but features three new protagonists in an all-new adventure.

This time around, all eyes are on Fran Miscowicz - out for revenge after a Maliwan laser hits her frogurt shop - altruistic scientist Anuradha Dahr, and her ambitious "streetwise" brother Octavio Wallace-Dahr, who's looking to make his own mark on the metropolis of Promethea.

New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal.

Gearbox's new 18-minute gameplay video joins the trio as they venture through the sewers of Promethea, racing against weapons manufacturer Tediore to open a dormant Vault. Silliness, timed dialogue options, and a plastic collectible QTE battle ensue.

New Tales from the Borderlands will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC when it releases on 21st October. And if you'd like to see a little more, Gearbox has also released a new character trailer to accompany today's gameplay video.