Helldivers 2 players suffering crashes should "let the game rest for a while" says developer Arrowhead

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Studios has recommended players experiencing continual crashes should "let the game rest for a while" whilst the team looks for a fix.

In a message posted to the game's Discord server and then later to its subreddit, community manager Twinbeard confirmed that a hotfix was coming, but couldn't commit to a time – or even a day – when it may be rolled out.

Newscast: Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro? Newscast: Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro?Watch on YouTube

"A hotfix for the crashes is coming, but not over the weekend," Twinbeard said.

"Hang in there or perhaps let the game rest for while. I feel you and glad you [sic] hear you love the game, but it will be here waiting even if you let democracy lie for a few days."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The way the message was communicated triggered some dismay across the community, too.

"They REALLY gotta post these where they'll get more attention instead of a single comment on the discord," said one commenter.

"I'm so sick of devs in general using Discord as the primary form of communication with their community," added another. "Don't get me wrong, Twitter is a hell site, but it's the best way to get important information out quickly. If you want to talk to your player base about your game in a more casual way, then ya use Discord or Reddit."

There's been no update since on when an update may be coming, but – as always – we'll keep you posted when that changes. However, players that do choose to "rest" until the issue is resolved will miss out on the current time-limited Major Order.

Helldivers 2's next Premium Warbond is set to launch on 11th April. Developer Arrowhead recently laid out everything players will be able to get their hands on in the aptly-named Democratic Detonation warbond, including a variety of new weapons, boosters and armour, such as the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow.