Helldivers 2's next Premium Warbond is Democratic Detonation, adds exploding crossbow and more

Helldivers 2's next Premium Warbond is set to launch next week, on 11th April.

Developer Arrowhead has laid out everything players will be able to get their hands on in the aptly-named Democratic Detonation warbond. This includes a variety of new weapons, boosters and armour, such as the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow.

This particular piece of kit will give its user the ability to fire "powerful exploding bolts" which will "dish out max damage upon direct impact". The Helldivers 2 team noted that anyone wielding this exploding crossbow must account for gravity when aiming. I am sure there is an arrow-in-the-head joke to be made here somehow.

Helldivers 2 - Report for Duty Trailer | PS5 & PC Games.

Another highlight is the Expert Extraction Pilot Booster which lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. As someone who has often been squished and maimed in one way or another at the final hour, I appreciate this.

The Democratic Detonation warbond also includes the GP-31 Grenade Pistol which, yes, is a pistol that fires grenades.

Here's a list of everything included in Helldivers 2's upcoming Democratic Detonation warbond:

Firepower

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle: Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

R-36 Eruptor Rifle: Keep your distance... this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow: Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

Secondary Weapons & Utility Booster

G-123 Thermite Grenade: This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

GP-31 Grenade Pistol: Does what it says on the label - a pistol that fires grenades. Don't forget to reload between shots though.

Expert Extraction Pilot Booster: Need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner.

Armour

CE-27 Ground Breaker: Medium Armour. "The ground is just another obstacle that hasn't yet been cleared." - SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder.

CE-07 Demolition Specialist: Light Armour. Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.

FS-55 Devastator: Heavy Armour. Domestic versions of this armour allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.

There are also some brand-new capes: Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle's Fury, or Freedom's Tapestry.

"Let's drag our malevolent enemies into the burning flames of hell, soldiers," Arrowhead proclaimed. "Fire in the hole!"

Image credit: Arrowhead

We awarded the game four stars in Eurogamer's Helldivers 2 review, with Emma Kent praising "its high-chaos, high-comedy firefights" which make it "a riot to play with friends".