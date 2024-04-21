Helldivers 2 is "looking into" its progress tracking and display issues

Helldivers 2 is "suffering a minor outage" that is affecting progress tracking.

Developer Arrowhead confirmed the issue on social media earlier today, announcing that the team was "looking into the issue".

"Helldivers! Our galactic war systems are suffering a minor outage after the destruction of a long-range array on Vernen Wells," the tweet states.

"During this time, your liberation efforts may not be tracked and progress may not display properly. Our teams are looking into the issue as we speak!"

At the time of writing, Arrowhead has yet to confirm when the issue may be rectified, or offer any workaround for players, and there have been no further update in the four hours since the tweet was posted.

As always, we'll update you just as soon as we know more. For now, though, expect your progress not to track until the issue has been fully resolved.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt recently said that the studio needs to ensure it fixes any bugs and keep adding new content in order to "stay relevant".

Talking on Reddit, Pilestedt said that due to the "competitiveness of this industry", the team had to ensure it did both to ensure the longevity of its fan-favourite game.