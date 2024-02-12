Helldivers 2 dev says sleep "crucial" before team can address further issues

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has apologised to players for the "frustrating" issues they're facing in the game and said it was now "crucial" its team get some sleep.

The sentiment was relayed in a note posted on Steam following server maintenance yesterday, in which the developer released three "rapid-fixes". The issues addressed during maintenance were related to logins, server capacity, and progression and rewards.

However, the issues haven't been fully resolved and Arrowhead said it is "doing our utmost to make it right". "In order to do so," the studio added, "right now it is crucial that our team gets some sleep and we will be back at this again in a few hours".

Arrowhead went into detail on what's been causing server and login issues for players in its update. Logins which fail with the "failed to connect to server" error are because "the maximum number of login requests for that particular minute is exceeded and/or that the servers are full", despite the studio doubling the rate limit to 20,000 per minute and increasing total capacity from 250,000 to 360,000 concurrent players.

High server traffic is also what's causing rewards to not get tracked correctly, Arrowhead added, before it pledged to fix the issues.

Arrowhead has had to push out several hotfixes for Helldivers 2 since it launched last week, with players encountering issues with matchmaking, as well as persistent crashes. Players have also criticised the game's PC optimisation and its kernel-level GameGuard anti-cheat software, whilst others have taken umbrage with Helldivers 2's monetisation.

Despite the mixed reception, the game is proving popular. With over 150,000 players on PC alone, Helldivers 2 is now PlayStation's biggest Steam launch.