All Helldivers 2 weapons and how to unlock them

Understanding how to unlock all weapons in Helldivers 2 is an element of the game you'll want to know to have access to the widest array of firearms and gear to help you on missions.

The available weapons in Helldivers 2 span a variety of different types and classes, each with their own intended playstyles and stats that help make them feel distinct from one another.

To delve into all of what the game has to offer on the weapons front, we've put together a full list of all weapons in Helldivers 2, as well as how to unlock each and every one.

On this page:

How many weapons are there in Helldivers 2?

At launch, there are 29 Primary weapons, 8 Secondaries, 12 Stratagem Support weapons, and 10 Grenades, that lead to a current total of 59 weapons in Helldivers 2.

However, not all of these weapons appear to be currently obtainable, at least as of writing.

While most weapons are unlocked by earning and spending Medals on Warbonds, the total of what's available to earn from these don't add up to the total number of weapons the game lists inside of the Armoury screen.

Left: The Armoury in Helldivers 2 - you can see the counter of weapons at the bottom says there are 29 Primary weapons, 8 Secondaries, and 10 Grenades. Right: An example of one of the currently-available Warbonds and one of its rewards.

It's our guess that some of these are going to be rolling out over time through various means we've yet to see, whether that be via secrets inside of missions, orders given for the community, or something else entirely.

It's worth keeping up-to-date with the latest news and ongoing events in-game if you're curious to know when these might show up.

If you want to know which weapons are worth taking for a spin right now, be sure to check out our best weapons guide.

How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Primary weapons

In Helldivers 2, as of writing, there are 29 Primary weapons, but only 15 are currently earnable:

Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Primary weapons in Helldivers 2:

Weapon Type How to Unlock AR23-Liberator Assault Rifle Unlocked immediately AR-23P Liberator Penetrator Assault Rifle Unlocked on page 6 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond AR-23E Liberator Explosive Assault Rifle Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond R-63 Diligence Marksman Rifle Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper Marksman Rifle Unlocked on page 7 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond SMG-37 Defender Submachine Gun Unlocked on page 3 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond MP-98 Knight Submachine Gun Unlocked with the purchase of the 'Super Citizen' Edition or Upgrade SG-8 Punisher Shotgun Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond SG-225 Breaker Shotgun Unlocked on page 4 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond SG-8S Slugger Shotgun Unlocked on page 8 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond SG-225SP Breaker Spray and Pray Shotgun Unlocked on page 9 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary Shotgun Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond LAS-5 Scythe Energy-based Unlocked on page 5 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond PLAS-1 Scorcher Energy-based Unlocked on page 10 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond JAR-5 Dominator Explosive Unlocked on page 3 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond

How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Secondary weapons

As for Secondary weapons, there is currently a very limited pool of them - 3 to be exact, with 5 seemingly yet to be released. All of these are part of the same weapon type.

Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Secondary weapons in Helldivers 2:

Weapon Type How to Unlock P-2 Peacemaker Pistol Unlocked immediately P-19 Redeemer Pistol Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond P-4 Senator Pistol Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond

How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Support weapon Stratagems

Acquired through their respective Stratagems, Helldivers 2 features 12 Support Weapons that can be called in during missions - they all function differently, but are all part of the same 'Support Weapon' class.

All Support Weapon Stratagems cost varying amounts of Requisitions to purchase, and many of them have level requirements of 5, 10, 15, and 20 that need to be met before they become available for purchase.

Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Support weapon Stratagems in Helldivers 2:

Weapon Type How to Unlock MG-43 Machine Gun Support Weapon Unlocked immediately APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle Support Weapon Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer M-105 Stalwart Support Weapon Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank Support Weapon (Explosive) Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer GR-8 Recoilless Rifle Support Weapon (Explosive) Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer FLAM-40 Flamethrower Support Weapon (Incendiary) Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer AC-8 Autocannon Support Weapon Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer RS-422 Railgun Support Weapon Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer FAF-14 Spear Support Weapon Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer FL-21 Grenade Launcher Support Weapon (Explosive) Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer LAS-98 Laser Cannon Support Weapon Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer ARC-3 Arc Thrower Support Weapon Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer

The Stratagem page in the Ship Management screen.

How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Grenades

Alongside your standard loadout of a Primary and Secondary weapon, there are also a selection of 5 Grenades you can take into missions, with the Armoury's in-game counter suggesting there are still another 5 to be unlocked at some point.

Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Grenades in Helldivers 2:

Weapon Type How to Unlock G-12 High Explosive Standard Grenade Unlocked immediately G-6 Frag Standard Grenade Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond G-16 Impact Standard Grenade Unlocked on page 5 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond G-3 Smoke Standard Grenade Unlocked on page 8 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond G-10 Incendiary Standard Grenade Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond

The G-12 High Explosive Grenade.

Enjoy spreading managed democracy as you unlock and acquire all of the weapons Helldivers 2 has to offer!