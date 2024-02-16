All Helldivers 2 weapons and how to unlock them
Listing all of the currently available weapons you can earn and use to protect Super Earth
Understanding how to unlock all weapons in Helldivers 2 is an element of the game you'll want to know to have access to the widest array of firearms and gear to help you on missions.
The available weapons in Helldivers 2 span a variety of different types and classes, each with their own intended playstyles and stats that help make them feel distinct from one another.
To delve into all of what the game has to offer on the weapons front, we've put together a full list of all weapons in Helldivers 2, as well as how to unlock each and every one.
How many weapons are there in Helldivers 2?
At launch, there are 29 Primary weapons, 8 Secondaries, 12 Stratagem Support weapons, and 10 Grenades, that lead to a current total of 59 weapons in Helldivers 2.
However, not all of these weapons appear to be currently obtainable, at least as of writing.
While most weapons are unlocked by earning and spending Medals on Warbonds, the total of what's available to earn from these don't add up to the total number of weapons the game lists inside of the Armoury screen.
It's our guess that some of these are going to be rolling out over time through various means we've yet to see, whether that be via secrets inside of missions, orders given for the community, or something else entirely.
It's worth keeping up-to-date with the latest news and ongoing events in-game if you're curious to know when these might show up.
How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Primary weapons
In Helldivers 2, as of writing, there are 29 Primary weapons, but only 15 are currently earnable:
Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Primary weapons in Helldivers 2:
|Weapon
|Type
|How to Unlock
|AR23-Liberator
|Assault Rifle
|Unlocked immediately
|AR-23P Liberator Penetrator
|Assault Rifle
|Unlocked on page 6 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|AR-23E Liberator Explosive
|Assault Rifle
|Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond
|R-63 Diligence
|Marksman Rifle
|Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper
|Marksman Rifle
|Unlocked on page 7 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|SMG-37 Defender
|Submachine Gun
|Unlocked on page 3 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|MP-98 Knight
|Submachine Gun
|Unlocked with the purchase of the 'Super Citizen' Edition or Upgrade
|SG-8 Punisher
|Shotgun
|Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|SG-225 Breaker
|Shotgun
|Unlocked on page 4 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|SG-8S Slugger
|Shotgun
|Unlocked on page 8 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|SG-225SP Breaker Spray and Pray
|Shotgun
|Unlocked on page 9 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary
|Shotgun
|Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond
|LAS-5 Scythe
|Energy-based
|Unlocked on page 5 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|PLAS-1 Scorcher
|Energy-based
|Unlocked on page 10 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|JAR-5 Dominator
|Explosive
|Unlocked on page 3 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond
How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Secondary weapons
As for Secondary weapons, there is currently a very limited pool of them - 3 to be exact, with 5 seemingly yet to be released. All of these are part of the same weapon type.
Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Secondary weapons in Helldivers 2:
|Weapon
|Type
|How to Unlock
|P-2 Peacemaker
|Pistol
|Unlocked immediately
|P-19 Redeemer
|Pistol
|Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|P-4 Senator
|Pistol
|Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond
How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Support weapon Stratagems
Acquired through their respective Stratagems, Helldivers 2 features 12 Support Weapons that can be called in during missions - they all function differently, but are all part of the same 'Support Weapon' class.
All Support Weapon Stratagems cost varying amounts of Requisitions to purchase, and many of them have level requirements of 5, 10, 15, and 20 that need to be met before they become available for purchase.
Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Support weapon Stratagems in Helldivers 2:
|Weapon
|Type
|How to Unlock
|MG-43 Machine Gun
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked immediately
|APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|M-105 Stalwart
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank
|Support Weapon (Explosive)
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|GR-8 Recoilless Rifle
|Support Weapon (Explosive)
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|FLAM-40 Flamethrower
|Support Weapon (Incendiary)
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|AC-8 Autocannon
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|RS-422 Railgun
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|FAF-14 Spear
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|FL-21 Grenade Launcher
|Support Weapon (Explosive)
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|LAS-98 Laser Cannon
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
|ARC-3 Arc Thrower
|Support Weapon
|Unlocked with Requisitions via the Ship Management computer
How to unlock all Helldivers 2 Grenades
Alongside your standard loadout of a Primary and Secondary weapon, there are also a selection of 5 Grenades you can take into missions, with the Armoury's in-game counter suggesting there are still another 5 to be unlocked at some point.
Of the ones that are available, here's how to unlock all Grenades in Helldivers 2:
|Weapon
|Type
|How to Unlock
|G-12 High Explosive
|Standard Grenade
|Unlocked immediately
|G-6 Frag
|Standard Grenade
|Unlocked on page 1 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|G-16 Impact
|Standard Grenade
|Unlocked on page 5 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|G-3 Smoke
|Standard Grenade
|Unlocked on page 8 of the 'Helldivers Mobilise' Warbond
|G-10 Incendiary
|Standard Grenade
|Unlocked on page 2 of the 'Steeled Veterans' Warbond
Enjoy spreading managed democracy as you unlock and acquire all of the weapons Helldivers 2 has to offer!