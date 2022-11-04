Halo Infinite to get PC ray tracing in March

Halo Infinite will include support for PC ray tracing in March 2023.

The announcement was made during yesterday's AMD Presents:together we advance_gaming livestream, in which the next generation of AMD GPUs was revealed.

The news was dropped by Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager of AMD'S Graphics Business Unit.

Watch on YouTube Halo Infinite's Winter Update overview.

"Halo Infinite will support ray traced shadows across Arena and Big Team Battle Modes," Herkelman said. Those with one of the newly announced RX 7000 series GPUs can also expect to see "improved lighting, sharper shadows, and increased performance" with ray tracing acceleration.

Herkelman stated DirectX ray tracing (DXR) will be available as part of Halo Infinite's Season 3 update. Season 3 was notably delayed in September to March 2023, with developer 343 Industries releasing a Winter Update for the game next week on 8th November to tide players over.

Herkelman also announced technical partnerships with upcoming releases The Callisto Protocol and Forspoken, and the next generation of Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, which is currently powering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

You can watch the whole AMD Presents show below. The announcement for Halo Infinite begins at about 26:30.