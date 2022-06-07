Hades gets Apollo, god of music, in new mod

A new mod is adding some missing Greek gods to Hades, starting with Apollo, the god of music.

Modder AlexKage is behind OlympusExtra, available now on NexusMods (thanks Games Radar), which aims to add new gods, boons, voices and more.

Apollo, the first to be added, is the god of music - though he's often also associated with the sun, as he took over riding its mythological golden chariot from Helios.

"Don't you find it weird how Apollo was left behind? Because we do! Many Hades players have wanted Apollo to the game, so here he is," reads the mod page. "Hope you can enjoy his boons as much as Zagreus does."

Apollo's attacks inflict blindness upon enemies, making them more susceptible to damage. The mod also adds duo boons with Aphrodite, Artemis, Ares, Demeter. And, of course, Apollo has been made suitably hot enough to fit in with the rest of the pantheon.

He certainly seems like an obvious omission, but of course only PC players will be able to use this mod. Hades is perfect for the Steam Deck though.

Three more gods are expected, though they're in the early stages of development. That's Hera, goddess of marriage, Hestia, goddess of the hearth, and Hephaestus, god of fire.

If you're yet to play Supergiant's Greek myth roguelite, check out our Essential Hades review.