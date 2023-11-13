If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hades heads to mobile via Netflix

Plus, behind the scenes of Devil May Cry anime.

Close up of Zagreus art from Hades
Image credit: Supergiant Games
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Supergiant's iconic dungeon crawler Hades will be released on mobile next year exclusive to the Netflix app.

There's no release date yet beyond 2024, but the game will be available on iOS devices for those with a Netflix subscription.

The game will feature fully-customisable touch controls designed specifically for this version, though a Bluetooth controller will be compatible too.

Let's Play Hades Xbox Series X Gameplay

As per a blog post from Supergiant, it worked with Secret6 on this version - a studio that assisted the likes of Naughty Dog, Interior/Night, and CD Projekt.

There are no plans to bring the game to Android devices, however.

Also out next year will be Hades 2, in early access at least. The sequel will focus on the Princess of the Underworld using dark sorcery to take on the Titan of Time.

Other classic indie games are also on the way to the Netflix app, as announced as part of its Geeked Week virtual event last week.

Braid: Anniversary Edition will release next year to honour the game's 15th anniversary, as previously reported.

The likes of Death's Door and Katana Zero will additionally make their way to the Netflix app, though release dates are unknown.

The Geeked Week event also had an update on the Devil May Cry anime, showing some design sketches of a younger Dante who appears to be somewhat inspired by prequel Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening.

"My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform, period," said series creator Adi Shankar. We'll have to wait until next year to find out.

Netflix's Devil May Cry behind the scenes featurette.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Braid Anniversary Edition

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Death's Door

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

See 3 more

Devil May Cry

PS2, PSP, Nintendo Switch

Hades

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Katana Zero

PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Acid Nerve Action Adventure Arcade Capcom Devolver Digital Hack & Slash Indie Jonathan Blow Netflix, Inc. Nintendo Switch
See 13 more PC Platformer PS2 PS4 PS5 PSP Puzzle Roguelike RPG Strategy Supergiant Games Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments