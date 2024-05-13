Hades hits new record following sequel's release

The release of Hades 2 in early access last week has given the original game a nice little player boost.

Over the weekend, the first Hades game managed to beat its own concurrent player record on Steam, with 54,240 taking on the mythological rogue-like dungeon crawler over the last 24 hours.

That's 16,491 more concurrent players than Hades' previous record of 37,749, which it set four years ago.

Despite this boost, Hades is still a way off surpassing the sequel's player numbers, with Hades 2 currently holding a concurrent player record of 103,567. But, regardless, it is great to see Supergiant's original game getting more attention.

We here at Eurogamer are rather fond of Hades, and named it our Game of the Year in 2020. More specifically, our Christian Donlan was especially enamoured with the whole thing, calling it a "glittering headlong pelt through the underworld".

"Hades is a proper lark. I love it," he wrote in Eurogamer's Hades review. "This game comes from Hell, and it takes you back there, and it's brilliant. Get in."

It definitely isn't a game to be mythed!

Screenshot from SteamDB showing player numbers for Hades and its sequel Hades 2. Image credit: Eurogamer/SteamDB

And, its sequel Hades 2 ain't half bad either. For more, be sure to read Donlan's thoughts in our Hades 2 early access review here.

Meanwhile, if you are one of the many new players giving the first game a bash, you can check out our video team's top Hades tips in the embed above.