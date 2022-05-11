Green Man Gaming's VR Sale has games for less than £1

Owning a VR headset is proving even more worthwile now thanks to the large and still-growing library of VR games out there.

It's also becoming easier to access VR gaming. With new hardware like the Valve Index coming out, it makes competitors like the Meta Quest 2 and HTV Vive bring their prices down, making it cheaper to get your hands on the hardware.

Whether you already have a VR headset or are planning on getting one, you can start bulding up your library of VR games for cheap thanks to the VR Sale happening right now at Green Man Gaming. There's a big selection of games, with some as cheap as 36 pence! We've picked out a few that we think should be staples in any VR collection.

Superhot VR

Superhot is a really cool FPS that has a focus on strategy thanks to its use of slow-motion and time effects. In Superhot, time moves when you move, use this ability to plan out your next actions as you shoot down enemies and pick up their weapons to use against them as you progress through each challenge. The game is great played with a mouse and keyboard, but it's even better played in VR. You can add Superhot to your VR library for just £8.30, a 58 per cent saving.

Superhot VR- £8.30 from Green Man Gaming (Was £19.99)

Fallout 4 VR

Bethesda's Fallout 4 has you play as The Sole Survivor of Vault 111, emerging after a nuclear fallout and forced to survive in the commonwealth. Fallout 4 is a game you can play through multiple times, and you might already have done that, but playing it in VR gives it a new feel and makes it really easy to get immersed in the world around you, plus blowing mutants up with massive rockets is a lot more fun in VR. Thanks to the Green Man Gaming sale, Fallout 4 VR is just over a tenner which is a great price for the size of the game.

Fallout 4 VR- £10.20 from Green Man Gaming (Was £39.99)

Doom VFR

Speaking of blowing things up in VR, no game feels more suited than Doom. Doom VFR is a spin-off of the recent remakes, but fully recreates the fast-paced, brutal gameplay that fans of the series love in virtual reality. In VFR you immerse yourself in the UAC facility on Mars and the depths of Hell, as your skills are put to the test through intense combat and challenging puzzle-solving. It's a real rush to fight off endless demons in VR, and for just over £3 is a great way to fill out your VR collection.

Doom VFR- £3.31 from Green Man Gaming (Was £12.99)

Alice VR

On the complete opposite end of the VR gaming spectrum, is Alice VR. This is going for just 70p in the Green Man Gaming sale, which is bonkers for how well made a game this is. Alice VR is a story-driven exploration game rich with puzzles and is inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, taking its characters and themes to a new science-fiction setting. This is a great game to play when you just want to immerse yourself in a cool environment and get lost in a virtual reality.

Alice VR- £0.70 from Green Man Gaming (Was £6.99)

There's loads more VR games on sale at Green Man Gaming, so make sure you have a look at the full catalogue and see if anything else takes your fancy. You can find a few more great VR game deals below.

