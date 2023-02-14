Grab this 1TB Western Digital SSD for 15% less at Amazon

Solid state drives are great, helping to bring faster storage and performance to everyone's PCs, laptops, and consoles, and thanks to more competition in the space and dropping prices it's really easy now to upgrade your setup with an SSD.

Western Digital are a quality manufacturer of storage options, and their WD_BLACK range of components repeatedly feature in Digital Foundry's best SSD for gaming list.

Right now, the WD_BLACK SN770 1TB SSD is on sale at Amazon for £74.99, which is a 15 per cent discount and only £5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday in 2022, when it was the cheapest it's been:

The SN770 is impressive with read speeds of up to 5,150MB/s, and thanks to the PCIe Gen4 interface your games will feel more responsive, have less stutter, and any streaming you want to do should be much smoother. It's also a great option to upgrade a laptop's storage, and WD have improved the SN770's power efficiency by 20 per cent more than their previous version.

This SSD is an M.2 NVMe drive, meaning you can just insert it straight into the NVMe slot on your PC or Laptop's motherboard without the need for any cables, and it can just stay there and do its job.

This also means that the SN770 is a good option if you want to upgrade your PS5's storage too, although this model doesn't come with a heatsink which is recommended because SSDs can get pretty toasty when running in a PS5. Have a read of Digital Foundry's best SSD for PS5 guide which contains a list of compatible heatsinks you can attach to the SN770 to keep it cool in there.

If 1TB isn't enough for you, then you can get the 2TB version of the SN770 for just under double the price thanks to a 16 per cent discount that it has on Amazon right now too.

