Goat Simulator 3's free Mandatory Holiday Update is out now

Murder, she goat.
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Goat Simulator 3's Mandatory Holiday Update is now here.

The free update includes a host of "festive goodies to ramp up that holiday spirit", including Santa hats, elf outfits, and "weapons that shoot colourful lights". You can watch the brightly-coloured carnage in the teaser below:

Goat Simulator 3 – Holiday Update Trailer.

Here to ensure that "Ensure no NPC has a silent night", the game's first content update since the sim released last month. As well as hats and outfits, you'll also get Sack & Sleigh - a feature that lets you pepper NPCs with wrapping paper and wrap them up - a lights machine gun with which you can place Christmas lights "almost anywhere".

There's also the Swedish Lucia Crown to play with, Christmas Sweaters - apparently, "even goats need at least one ugly Christmas jumper" and Menorah Horns for those celebrating Hanukkah.

Goat Simulator 3 is out now on PC (via Epic Games Store) and current-gen systems, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
