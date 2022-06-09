Cause mayhem in the newly announced Goat Simulator 3 this autumn

Fans of goat chaos rejoice: Goat Simulator 3 has just been announced.

As with the first game, you'll play as a goat causing all sorts of mayhem across San Angora: a brand new sandbox full of hidden secrets, quests, collectibles and more.

It will also have four player co-op, both online and local. Check out the reveal trailer below.

Players can customise their goat - there will be 300 different gear options for head, back, feet, body, horns, and furs.

Plus you can harness the power of the four elements: fire, electricity, oil, and...err...alien goo.

The game is set for release this autumn on PC (Epic), Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

"Since the release of the first Goat Simulator, it's come to our attention that it did not really represent reality and how it actually feels to be a goat. So for the past couple of years, we've been doing some googling, and I am pleased to say - we've made it. Goat Simulator 3 is by far the greatest goat experience out there. Is it worth the money? Who knows. But will you regret it? Probably," said Santiago Ferrero, creative director at studio Coffee Stain North.