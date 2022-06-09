Cause mayhem in the newly announced Goat Simulator 3 this autumn

Cause mayhem in the newly announced Goat Simulator 3 this autumnBleating hell.
Fans of goat chaos rejoice: Goat Simulator 3 has just been announced.
As with the first game, you'll play as a goat causing all sorts of mayhem across San Angora: a brand new sandbox full of hidden secrets, quests, collectibles and more.
It will also have four player co-op, both online and local. Check out the reveal trailer below.
Players can customise their goat - there will be 300 different gear options for head, back, feet, body, horns, and furs.
Plus you can harness the power of the four elements: fire, electricity, oil, and...err...alien goo.
The game is set for release this autumn on PC (Epic), Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.
"Since the release of the first Goat Simulator, it's come to our attention that it did not really represent reality and how it actually feels to be a goat. So for the past couple of years, we've been doing some googling, and I am pleased to say - we've made it. Goat Simulator 3 is by far the greatest goat experience out there. Is it worth the money? Who knows. But will you regret it? Probably," said Santiago Ferrero, creative director at studio Coffee Stain North.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.