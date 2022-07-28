If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Goat Simulator sequel gets November release date on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

I kid you not.
Goat Simulator 3 - which, in a fine example of a joke gone wildly out of control, is actually the direct sequel to the original Goat Simulator - has been given a release date and will be launching for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on 17th November.

The original Goat Simulator, developed by Coffee Stain Studios, launched back in 2014, delivering a daft blast of physics-based nonsense in which players took control of a goat, causing chaos, inflicting damage, and accruing points across an open-world map.

Its goat-themed mayhem struck a chord and the game went on to sell "millions" of copies, in turn convincing Coffee Stain that a sequel was required. Goat Simulator 3 (because sequential numbering be damned) was announced earlier this year, promising, among other things, a new sandbox world known as San Angora, full of quests, collectibles, and secrets.

Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-udder Trailer.

Four-play co-op is supported both online and locally (there are also seven multiplayer mini-games), goats can be customised with over 300 different gear options, and there's a new twist in that players can harness the power of four elements - fire, electricity, oil, and alien goo - in their quest for chaos.

Goat Simulator 3 will be available in a variety of digital and physical editions when it launches for PC via the Epic Store, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on 17th November.

