Get cheap PC games and earn rewards in the Fanatical summer sale

Are you on the hunt for big savings on PC games this month? If so, you should check out Fanatical, whose summer sale is offering discounts on lots of top titles. The sales event is running until the 22nd of August, so you still have some time to snag some bargains.

There's discounts on franchises like Total War, where you can save 21 percent on Total War: Warhammer III and get its upcoming Champions of Chaos DLC for 25 per cent less.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition has dropped down to just £47, alongside lots of discounted Resident Evil titles, including Resident Evil Village, Biohazard, and the Resident Evil 3 remake.

But that's not all! You can also earn big rewards the more you buy. Fanatical has a rewards system in place, so when you spend £50 you'll be able to get two free games, a free mystery game, £3 off their Platinum collection, and up to £40 of credit to spend on the store.

Here are some of the best deals right now in the Fanatical Summer Sale:

Plenty of games for you to enjoy for less there, and there's even more savings available so make sure you check out the full Fanatical summer sale so you can earn those rewards faster. If you're in need of more PC storage for all of these games, check out this article about the Crucial P5 Plus being on sale, as well as another opportunity to get some free games!

Those who are after more than one Resident Evil title may also want to check out Humble Bundle's Resident Evil bundle for just £25 this month.

