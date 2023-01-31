Get an ultra-light gaming mouse for just £20 at The Game Collection

Having a lightweight gaming mouse can be a real benefit to your day-to-day life as well as in your games, as the lighter weight means less stress on your wrist and more precise movement no matter what you're doing.

Manufacturers have gotten so good at making lightweight gaming mice now that there's so much choice, and the mice can have multiple buttons and features while still remaining deft in the hand.

One good example is the Roccat Kone Pure Ultra mouse, which is an updated version of its classic Kone mouse that's been around forever. The Pure Ultra has a very small weight of 66 grams, and right now it's got a really small price tag of just £20 over at The Game Collection:

The Kone Pure Ultra normally costs £60, and the lowest we can find elsewhere right now is for around £49 at Amazon. At first I wondered if this was a pricing error on TGC, but it's been this price for a few days now and people have successfully ordered it so it seems to be an amazing deal!

The Kone Pure Ultra is a right-handed ergonomic gaming mouse that has 7 mouse buttons and a solid 2D Titan Wheel, while still only weighing 66 grams. It uses the Roccat Owl-Eye optical sensor with 16.000dpi that you can cycle through using the buttons on the mouse.

It comes in this white colourway, and for extra style you can customise the RGB logo on the mouse and its 16.8m multi-color options using the Roccat AIMO software. You can pair the Kone Pure Ultra with something like the Vulcan TKL which is on sale at Amazon right now for £70, and sync up all the RGBs together using AIMO to create your perfect lights display on your desk.

If you're looking for a mouse that's a bit heavier, or perhaps you want to ditch having wires on your peripherals, have a read of Digital Foundry's best gaming mice guide to see what they like. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we tweet out the best deals on gaming mice, keyboard, and other accessories when we spot them.