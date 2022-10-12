Get a Razer Blade laptop with a 3060 GPU for under £1000 at Amazon

We're into day two of the Amazon Prime Day 2.0, better known as Prime Early Access, and there have been some very impressive discounts on lots of tech and gaming products across the site.

This surprise sale from Amazon has been a great opportunity if you want to get a new laptop, whether it be Chromebook, laptop for work, or a full power gaming laptop, there have been big savings on all types.

Now on day 2 of Prime Early Access there's a massive discount on the base model of the 2022 Razer Blade 15, which has dropped by 42 per cent down to £989.

This version of the Blade 15 isn't available at Amazon US, instead there is the QHD 240Hz version which has a 20 per cent discount making it $1850.

To grab the discounted Blade 15 you'll need to be a Prime member. If you haven't been a member before you can get a 30 day free trial of the service that will let you have access to all of the Prime Early Access deals today, and you'll get free next day delivery on all your purchases from Amazon that month.

Razer makes fantastic laptops that are great for working and gaming. With the Intel core i7-11800H processor, RTX 3060 graphics card, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD there's plenty of juice to store and run your favourite games at ultra settings on that smooth 144Hz screen.

It all fits inside a lightweight and sleek all-black design with that iconic Razer logo, and there's fully customisable Chroma RGB on the keyboard which you can customise any way you want.

As for connectivity, the Blade 15 has Wi-Fi 6, gigabit ethernet, thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and HDMI, for a desktop-class experience. You can also easily upgrade the RAM and SSD slots too if you want even faster storage.

To make the deal even sweeter, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Total War Warhammer 3 for free thanks to the Amazon promotion when you purchase a product with an i7 or i9 processor, so you'll have two cracking games to play on your new laptop.

