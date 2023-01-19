Get a 240Hz Samsung Odyssey monitor for under £200

It's going to be an exciting year for gaming, with lots of highly-anticipated titles coming in 2023 such as Starfield, Diablo 4, Forspoken, and more. You'll want to experience these games on a good screen of course, so upgrading your gaming monitor now during the January's sales is a good plan.

Samsung makes some excellent gaming monitors, and their Odyssey range of monitors have been some of the most popular around for a while now. Right now there's a £100 discount on their 25-inch Odyssey G4 gaming monitor, which has an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, that can be had for under £200:

As a full HD monitor with a refresh rate this high, £199 is a really strong price point, but the Odyssey G4 packs some extra features that you won't see in some similarly priced monitors. The G4 has a very nice stand that allows you to tilt the monitor, adjust the height, swivel it left and right, and rotate it 90 degrees so you can use it vertically if you want to.

For connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports and a display port, with automatic source switching which means the monitor detects when connected devices are turned on and instantly switches to the new source signal. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack that you can plug in an audio output if you need to.

The G4 is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and it has the ability to adjust the screen's aspect ratio to 21:9, which is the standard resolution for ultrawide monitors instead of the traditional 16:9. This allows you to see more of whatever game you're playing which can be an advantage in battle royale games or make driving games feel more natural. These features coupled with the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time will mean the games you play are smooth, fast, and you won't miss a detail.

If you want to see how the G4 compares to some of Samsung's other Odyssey monitors, have a read of Digital Foundry's best gaming monitors guide. We'll let you know when more of Samsung's monitors go on sale over on the Jelly Deals Twitter as well so be sure to drop us a follow.