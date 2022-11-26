Get 41% off this SteelSeries Gaming Headset on Amazon

Now that we're in the middle of Black Friday 2022, plenty of sites have come up with some great deals to take advantage of. Amazon is one of the most comprehensive stores out there and have us sorted with a fantastic headset deal.

If you're looking for a high quality wireless gaming headset with a fantastic look, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset has you covered. Being 41 per cent cheaper than it was just yesterday, it's well worth paying attention to. If you're looking for something to spend those extra savings on, it's worth looking into a new SSD or this Corsair MM300 Pro desk pad for just £16:

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset - £94.99 at Amazon (was £159.99)

Currently only available in black, this headset looks great and surprisingly understated for a gaming headset. Doing away with the traditional RGB-laden look of most gaming gear, this could also be used in a non-gaming setup if you're simply lookin to get the most out of your audio experience.

Providing lossless wireless audio for upwards of 24 hours at a time, this gives a solid listening experience capable of delivering the harsh explosions of a battlefield or the quite whispers of dialogue.

You can use this headset with PlayStation, PC, and Mac entirely without wires. If you want it to run in Swith, it needs to be in docked mode. Other than this, you can connect it to your phone or Xbox with a 3.5mm jack. This means, no matter where you go, you have some way to get the best out of it.

If you're looking at this deal from the US and want something similar, we advise checking out this SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset- now $34.98, which is down 50 per cent from it's usual $69.99 price tag on Amazon's US storefront.

