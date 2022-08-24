Gamescom 2023 has already been announced

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live only happened last night, but Geoff Keighley has already announced when Gamescom 2023 is set to take place.

This morning, Keighley took to Twitter to post the announcement.

"Give me a minute but Gamescom 2023 dates have been announced - including Opening Night Live," he tweeted, alongside a picture of a banner from the show floor with the dates for next year printed on.

The dates shown on the banner are 23rd - 27th August 2023, with Opening Night Live happening the day before on 22nd August.

This year's trade fair is currently underway until 28th August, and Eurogamer is on the ground in Cologne right now. There are also more livestreams to come from the likes of Xbox and Nintendo, and you can check out our Gamescom 2022 conference schedule to see when each will be going live.

If you missed out on last night's livestream or want a recap of everything that was shown (many games, a Pikachu car and Hideo Kojima), you can read our round-up review of Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live.