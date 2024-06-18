GameCube classic RPG Baten Kaitos gets surprise release on Steam

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster is now available on Steam, following its release on Switch last year.

A 'Month-1' edition is available until 17th July, which includes concept art, character designs, and development documents. After this, the standard version will be available.

The remastered collection includes first game Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, as well as its prequel Baten Kaitos Origins.

Both games were developed by Monolith Soft ahead of the Xenoblade Chronicles series and were first released on the GameCube, garnering a cult following.

The remaster features HD graphics, as well as a number of quality of life improvements like no encounters, auto-battle, and auto-save options.

And, if you're really struggling, there's an Instant KO option to kill enemies in one hit.

The first game was released in 2005 in Europe (2003 for Japan and 2004 for America), though the prequel never made it out over here. Both games feature a turn-based card-themed battle system.

The remaster is available on Steam at a 10 percent discount until 1st July at £40.49.