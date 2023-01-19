Forspoken's opening hour leaks online

The opening hour of Forspoken has leaked online, ahead of the game's release next week.

If you're looking to avoid spoilers, this is your warning to mute those keywords and stay away from reddit.

Forspoken is Square Enix's next big release and is a console exclusive on PlayStation 5, alongside a version for PC.

Watch on YouTube Forspoken - PC features highlight

The game follows Frey, a young woman from New York who's transported to the magical world of Athia.

The first hour of the game shows that shift from real world to fantasy world, some early combat tutorials, and a boss.

This is all stuff I got to play when I previewed the game late last year, describing it as an awkward collision of east and west albeit with strong potential in its magic system.

Whether that potential has been fulfilled will remain to be seen until the game releases on 24th January.

If you're up for giving it a go in advance, there's a demo available now on PlayStation 5 that takes place much further into the game than this leaked footage.

That demo was recently updated and the game's somewhat eye-opening PC requirements have also now been revealed.