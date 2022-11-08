If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids and best young players in FM23

These are the best bargains and free players you can snap up in the opening transfer window.
Guide by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids are some of the best discoveries in the game.

These are the best young players available at the start of the new season in the game. and finding these players makes you feel like you immediately have the upper hand.

The only way you’re ever going to lead your team to championship glory in Football Manager - even if you’re taking over the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City - is by building a squad with long-term ambitions. That means having to use your scouting system to find the most talented players in the world.

We’ve gone through the efforts of finding these young and future greats, and collected 50 of the best young players and wonderkids in FM23.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids and best young players list

Here is our recommendation for the top 50 wonderkids and best players in Football Manager 2023:

RankNamePositionCurrent abilityPotential abilityAgeClub
1Kylian MbappeAM (RL), ST (C)18819723Paris Saint-Germain
2Erling HaalandST (C)18519522Manchester City
3Junior ViniciusAM (RL)17418422Real Madrid
4Kai HavertzAM (C), ST (C)16718023Chelsea
5Phil FodenM (C), AM (RLC)16318022Manchester City
6Wesley FofanaD (C)16118021Chelsea
7Aurelien TchouameniDM, M (C)15918022Real Madrid
8Jamal MusialaM (C), AM (RLC)15518019Bayern Munich
9Eduardo CamavingaDM/M (C)14718019Real Madrid
10Declan RiceD/DM/M (C)16217823West Ham United
11Gianluigi DonnarummaGK16217823Paris Saint-Germain
12Martin OdegaardM/AM (C)16017823Arsenal
13Bukayo SakaAM (RL)16117720Arsenal
14Joao FelixAM (RLC), ST (C)15917722Atletico Madrid
15Jadon SanchoM/AM (RL)15517722Manchester United
16Rafael LeaoAM (L), ST (C)16317623AC Milan
17PedriM (C), AM (RLC)15917619Barcelona
18Matthijs de LigtD (C)15817622Bayern Munich
19Jules KoundeD (RC), WB (R)16217523Barcelona
20RodrygoAM (RL), ST (C)15217521Real Madrid
21William SalibaD (C)14517521Arsenal
22Jurrien TimberD (RC), WB (R), DM14917521AFC Ajax
23Trent Alexander-ArnoldD/WB (R), M (C)16017423Liverpool
24Ronald AraujoD (C)16017423Barcelona
25Khvicha KvaratskheliaAM (RLC)15317421Parthenope
26Diogo CostaGK15017422FC Porto
27Gabriel MartinelliAM (RL), ST (C)14817421Arsenal
28VitinhaDM, M (C)15017322Paris Saint-Germain
29Achraf HakimiD/WB/M (R)16017223Paris Saint-Germain
30Alphonso DaviesD/WB/M/AM (L)16017221Bayern Munich
31Sandro TonaliDM/M (C)15617222AC Milan
32Unai VencedorDM, M (C)14517221Athletic Bilbao
33Jude BellinghamDM/M (C)155160-19019Borussia Dortmund
34Ansu FatiAM (RL), ST (C)149160-19019Barcelona
35GaviDM, M/AM (C)148160-19017Barcelona
36Youssoufa MoukokoST (C)121160-19017Borussia Dortmund
37Florian WirtzM/AM (C)143150-18019Bayer Leverkusen
38Nico WilliamsM/AM (RL)139150-18019Athletic Bilbao
39Domink SzoboszlaiM/AM (LC)143150-18021RB Leipzig
40Giovanni ReynaM/AM (LC)140150-18019Borussia Dortmund
41Josko GvardiolD (LC)139150-18020RB Leipzig
42Michael OliseAM (RC)138150-18020Crystal Palace
43Nuno MendesD/WB (L)149150-18020Paris Saint-Germain
44Tino LivramentoD/WB (R)134150-18019Southampton
45Ryan GravenberchDM, M/AM (C)138150-18020Bayern Munich
46Joao PedroAM (RLC), ST (C)133150-18020Watford
47Noni MaduekeM (RL), AM (RLC)139150-18020PSV Eindhoven
48Destiny UdogieD/WB/M (L)142150-18019Tottenham Hotspur
49Mathys TelAM (RL), ST (C)120150-18017Bayern Munich
50Benjamin SeskoST (C)133150-18019Salzburg

You’re probably wondering why there are two player ratings in our wonderkids list. This is because the game’s first season starts with each player’s current ability rating based on all of their player attributes you see in the game.

These include things like tackling skills, passing, leadership, fatigue - every thing that’s important in an athlete’s overall standing.

However, there is a hidden player rating system within the game, based on a score out of 200. This is known as the ability rating.

However, each player also has a potential ability rating (also scored out of 200), meaning with the right squad and training setup, they can achieve even greater results for your team that excels their starting quality.

We’ve set an age limit of 23 to make sure you’re able to pick up players that are starting to prove themselves, and won’t break the bank at the start of your new game save in the first season.

This list includes global stars like Kylian Mbappe from PSG, as well as newcomers like 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

Diogo Costa is a new young goalie included in this year’s list, so snapping him up from Porto might be the first thing you have to do in your new managerial reign.

Looking for more help? We have an explainer on the best free agents and bargain players as well as how to install kits and logo packs in Football Manager 2023.

