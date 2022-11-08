Football Manager 2023 wonderkids and best young players in FM23

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids are some of the best discoveries in the game.

These are the best young players available at the start of the new season in the game. and finding these players makes you feel like you immediately have the upper hand.

The only way you’re ever going to lead your team to championship glory in Football Manager - even if you’re taking over the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City - is by building a squad with long-term ambitions. That means having to use your scouting system to find the most talented players in the world.

We’ve gone through the efforts of finding these young and future greats, and collected 50 of the best young players and wonderkids in FM23.

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids and best young players list

Here is our recommendation for the top 50 wonderkids and best players in Football Manager 2023:

Rank Name Position Current ability Potential ability Age Club 1 Kylian Mbappe AM (RL), ST (C) 188 197 23 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Erling Haaland ST (C) 185 195 22 Manchester City 3 Junior Vinicius AM (RL) 174 184 22 Real Madrid 4 Kai Havertz AM (C), ST (C) 167 180 23 Chelsea 5 Phil Foden M (C), AM (RLC) 163 180 22 Manchester City 6 Wesley Fofana D (C) 161 180 21 Chelsea 7 Aurelien Tchouameni DM, M (C) 159 180 22 Real Madrid 8 Jamal Musiala M (C), AM (RLC) 155 180 19 Bayern Munich 9 Eduardo Camavinga DM/M (C) 147 180 19 Real Madrid 10 Declan Rice D/DM/M (C) 162 178 23 West Ham United 11 Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 162 178 23 Paris Saint-Germain 12 Martin Odegaard M/AM (C) 160 178 23 Arsenal 13 Bukayo Saka AM (RL) 161 177 20 Arsenal 14 Joao Felix AM (RLC), ST (C) 159 177 22 Atletico Madrid 15 Jadon Sancho M/AM (RL) 155 177 22 Manchester United 16 Rafael Leao AM (L), ST (C) 163 176 23 AC Milan 17 Pedri M (C), AM (RLC) 159 176 19 Barcelona 18 Matthijs de Ligt D (C) 158 176 22 Bayern Munich 19 Jules Kounde D (RC), WB (R) 162 175 23 Barcelona 20 Rodrygo AM (RL), ST (C) 152 175 21 Real Madrid 21 William Saliba D (C) 145 175 21 Arsenal 22 Jurrien Timber D (RC), WB (R), DM 149 175 21 AFC Ajax 23 Trent Alexander-Arnold D/WB (R), M (C) 160 174 23 Liverpool 24 Ronald Araujo D (C) 160 174 23 Barcelona 25 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia AM (RLC) 153 174 21 Parthenope 26 Diogo Costa GK 150 174 22 FC Porto 27 Gabriel Martinelli AM (RL), ST (C) 148 174 21 Arsenal 28 Vitinha DM, M (C) 150 173 22 Paris Saint-Germain 29 Achraf Hakimi D/WB/M (R) 160 172 23 Paris Saint-Germain 30 Alphonso Davies D/WB/M/AM (L) 160 172 21 Bayern Munich 31 Sandro Tonali DM/M (C) 156 172 22 AC Milan 32 Unai Vencedor DM, M (C) 145 172 21 Athletic Bilbao 33 Jude Bellingham DM/M (C) 155 160-190 19 Borussia Dortmund 34 Ansu Fati AM (RL), ST (C) 149 160-190 19 Barcelona 35 Gavi DM, M/AM (C) 148 160-190 17 Barcelona 36 Youssoufa Moukoko ST (C) 121 160-190 17 Borussia Dortmund 37 Florian Wirtz M/AM (C) 143 150-180 19 Bayer Leverkusen 38 Nico Williams M/AM (RL) 139 150-180 19 Athletic Bilbao 39 Domink Szoboszlai M/AM (LC) 143 150-180 21 RB Leipzig 40 Giovanni Reyna M/AM (LC) 140 150-180 19 Borussia Dortmund 41 Josko Gvardiol D (LC) 139 150-180 20 RB Leipzig 42 Michael Olise AM (RC) 138 150-180 20 Crystal Palace 43 Nuno Mendes D/WB (L) 149 150-180 20 Paris Saint-Germain 44 Tino Livramento D/WB (R) 134 150-180 19 Southampton 45 Ryan Gravenberch DM, M/AM (C) 138 150-180 20 Bayern Munich 46 Joao Pedro AM (RLC), ST (C) 133 150-180 20 Watford 47 Noni Madueke M (RL), AM (RLC) 139 150-180 20 PSV Eindhoven 48 Destiny Udogie D/WB/M (L) 142 150-180 19 Tottenham Hotspur 49 Mathys Tel AM (RL), ST (C) 120 150-180 17 Bayern Munich 50 Benjamin Sesko ST (C) 133 150-180 19 Salzburg

You’re probably wondering why there are two player ratings in our wonderkids list. This is because the game’s first season starts with each player’s current ability rating based on all of their player attributes you see in the game.

These include things like tackling skills, passing, leadership, fatigue - every thing that’s important in an athlete’s overall standing.

However, there is a hidden player rating system within the game, based on a score out of 200. This is known as the ability rating.

However, each player also has a potential ability rating (also scored out of 200), meaning with the right squad and training setup, they can achieve even greater results for your team that excels their starting quality.

We’ve set an age limit of 23 to make sure you’re able to pick up players that are starting to prove themselves, and won’t break the bank at the start of your new game save in the first season.

This list includes global stars like Kylian Mbappe from PSG, as well as newcomers like 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

Diogo Costa is a new young goalie included in this year’s list, so snapping him up from Porto might be the first thing you have to do in your new managerial reign.

